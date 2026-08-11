WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. - The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office has received 30 Autism Support Backpacks aimed at helping deputies better assist people with autism during emergency calls and other interactions.
The Sheriff’s Office says the backpacks were donated by the Hussman Institute for Autism and are designed specifically for first responders. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the kits contain resources intended to help deputies address communication barriers and sensory challenges that can arise during stressful situations.
Each backpack includes communication boards and visual supports, as well as sensory items intended to provide comfort and help promote calm during an interaction.
“These backpacks provide our deputies with another tool to better serve the individuals and families in our community,” Sheriff Mike Lewis said. “We are grateful to the Hussman Institute for Autism for their generosity and for their commitment to helping first responders better understand and support individuals with autism.”
The Sheriff’s Office says the backpacks will be available to personnel during calls for service and other situations where someone with autism could benefit from the resources.
The Hussman Institute for Autism has developed resources and training designed to help first responders communicate and interact more effectively with people on the autism spectrum. Its first-responder kits provide communication and sensory supports that can be used during stressful encounters.