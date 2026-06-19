Adele Baker Parsons, of Salisbury, Maryland, passed away on June 13, 2026, following a courageous battle with cancer. She was 76 years old.
Born in February 1950 in Milford, Delaware, to the late Charles and Florence Baker, Adele was raised in Bridgeville and spent much of her life on the Delmarva Peninsula. There, she built a life centered on family, hard work, curiosity, and life's simple pleasures. Throughout her career, she held a variety of retail and corporate positions, including roles with Boscov's and Wayne Dresser in Salisbury. Later in life, she proudly earned her degree from Wor-Wic Community College, an accomplishment that reflected both her determination and lifelong love of learning.
She is survived by her sons, Tom Phillips (Beth) and Doug Phillips (Brenda); her brother, Chuck Baker; her nephew, Casey Baker (Heather); her niece, Christie Baker; and her beloved grandchildren, Dustin Phillips, Jana Robinson (Josh), and Naomi Phillips.
Adele will be remembered for her sharp curiosity, sense of humor, and the many things she loved deeply-history, trying new foods, the New York Yankees, and her cherished pets. She could often be found watching The Weather Channel or an episode of Doc Martin, reading about Britain's Royal Family, enjoying crab meat brought by Tom, or asking Doug about his latest travels and adventures. She maintained a lifelong fascination with the world around her and a deep appreciation for its history, even if she never had the opportunity to travel as extensively as she might have wished. Nothing brought her more joy than hearing about the lives, accomplishments, and adventures of her children and grandchildren.
More than anything, Adele will be remembered as a devoted mother and grandmother. Her presence, conversations, and familiar routines became woven into the lives of those who loved her. The memories she created and the love she shared will remain long after her passing, and she will be deeply missed.
The family extends its heartfelt gratitude to the many healthcare professionals who cared for Adele throughout her cancer journey. They are especially grateful for the compassionate teams at TidalHealth Oncology, Enhabit Home Health, and Bay Harbor Post Acute & Healthcare Center. Their kindness, dedication, and care brought comfort to both Adele and her family during a difficult time.
In keeping with Adele's wishes, no formal services are planned. A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.