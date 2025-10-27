Alan Richard Selser Sr.

In the early morning hours of Sunday October 19, 2025, Alan Selser Sr. passed away peacefully at his home in Salisbury, MD. He had been ill for quite some time and was cared for by his family and the compassionate nurses and aides at Coastal Hospice. His earthly journey began on May 22, 1943, at Hahnemann Hospital in Philadelphia, PA. He was the son of Grace Urian Selser and Richard Albert Selser. During his 82 years, he left an indelible mark on anyone who was fortunate enough to know him.
