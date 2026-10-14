Alice "Faye" Williams, beloved wife of 62 years, mother, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend, passed away on October 9, 2026. Born on August 7, 1943, in Fishing Creek, Maryland, Faye was raised on Hoopers Island before moving to Aberdeen, Maryland, where she met the love of her life, Vaughn "Ronnie" Williams, who was stationed there. In 1988, they made Salisbury, Maryland their home, where they built a life filled with love, family, and cherished memories.
Faye had a special gift for making a house feel like home. She took great pride in keeping her home clean, welcoming, and always ready to receive a guest. Whether she was cooking a delicious meal, tending to her beloved garden, entertaining visitors, or welcoming neighbors, she made everyone feel at home. Her hospitality was a reflection of her generous heart and the genuine care she had for others.
Faye also enjoyed the simple pleasures in life, including sitting on her deck swing and taking time to enjoy the world around her. She had a lifelong interest in makeup and cosmetology and enjoyed getting her hair done. Her attention to detail and love of beauty were just a few of the qualities that made her unique.
Above all, Faye will be remembered for her caring, compassionate, loving, and kind nature. She was the kind of person who consistently put the needs of others before her own, always willing to offer a helping hand, a warm welcome, or a listening ear. Her thoughtfulness and generous spirit touched the lives of those who knew her, and her home was a place where others could find comfort, kindness, and connection.
Faye is survived by her daughter, Sandy Morris; her brother, Calvin Travers; grand furbaby, Murphy; and several nieces and nephews who will cherish her memory.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Vaughn "Ronnie" Williams; her parents, William Travers, Sr., and Alice Travers; her siblings, Ruth Travers, Olive Truitt, Doris Parks, Betty Jane Hiser, William Travers, Jr., Leroy Travers, Peggy Cannon, Michael Travers, and Bonnie Fitzhugh; and her loyal pet companions, Buffy, Brandon, and Bailey.
A visitation will be held on Sunday, October 25, 2026, at 1:00 p.m., followed by a memorial service at 2:00 p.m. at Holloway Funeral Home, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, Maryland 21804.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Faye's memory to the Humane Society of Wicomico County or Baywater Animal Rescue of Cambridge, Maryland.
Though she will be greatly missed, the love she shared will remain in the hearts of her family and friends for years to come.