Alvin L. Joudrey

Alvin Laurie Joudrey, 85, of Salisbury, Maryland, passed away peacefully at home on October 26, 2026, surrounded by his family.
Alvin was born on December 7, 1940, in Livermore, Maine, to Thomas and Marion Joudrey. He shared 54 years of marriage with the love of his life, Mary Lou Joudrey, his beloved "sweetheart," who preceded him in death on September 3, 2026. They are now reunited.
Alvin proudly served in the United States Air Force from October 12, 1961, to October 5, 1965.
He worked at DuPont for 10 years and PPG Industries for 10 years. He and Mary Lou later owned and operated Kiddie Christian Kollege for 28 years, touching the lives of generations of children and their families. In May 1977, Alvin accepted Christ as his Savior and was a charter member of Salisbury Baptist Temple, where he was a member for 49 years.
In addition to his beloved wife, Alvin was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, George Joudrey Sr., Tom Joudrey, Roger Joudrey, Harvey Joudrey, Orrin Joudrey, and Stuart Joudrey; his sisters, Helen Moore, Levene Galen, Faye West, and Wanda Spence; and his great-granddaughter, Naomi Jeannine Jones.
He leaves behind his children, George Kellett (Jami), Roberta "Robbi" Smith (Ron), Tisha Cox (Ben), and Lynne Parker; his grandchildren, Jacob Kellett (Amanda), Jeannine Jones (Davey), Sidney Smith, Taylor Smith, Holly Kellett, Benjamin Cox, William Kerns, Michele Carson (Carlon), and Lauren Stenger; and his great-grandchildren, Presleigh Kellett, Peyton Kellett, Paislee Kellett, Brantley Kellett, Davie Jones, Ava Jones, and Ella Reese Carson.
Alvin also leaves behind many nieces and nephews, including three who held a special place in his heart: Amanda Messatzzia and Ellen Soulis, who knew him as "Poppy," and April D. Joudrey, who knew him as "Uncle Alvin." To his grandchildren and many others, he was lovingly known as "Grandpa J."
Alvin was a larger-than-life presence in the lives of those who knew him. He leaves behind a lifetime of memories and a space that can never be filled. His family will cherish those memories, and he will be forever loved, deeply missed, and remembered always.