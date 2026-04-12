Andrew William Booth

Andrew "Andy" William Booth, 83, passed away April 7, 2026 peacefully at Chesapeake Manor, Willards, MD. He was born December 6, 1942 in Laeger, WV to the late Luther W., and Hazel Morgan Booth. As an only child, he enjoyed his time in the mountains of southern West Virginia with many friends and cousins who lived in the area. In 1954, the family moved to Rockville, MD so Andy would have more opportunities. He graduated from Wheaton High School in 1960 and then attended the University of Maryland, where he majored in Mechanical Engineering, graduating in 1964 and completed a MS degree in 1967.
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