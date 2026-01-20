Ann Elizabeth Kvalnes, a beacon of love and selflessness, passed away peacefully on January 16, 2026, in Maryland. Born on September 11, 1946, in South Boston Massachusetts. Ann's gentle spirit and unwavering kindness touched the lives of all who knew her. Ann was the cherished daughter of the late Francis and Ann Radcliffe. She grew up in a lively household with her beloved siblings. the late Margaret Burns, Frances Malone, Joan Coughlin, Mary Lucas, Russell Radcliffe, and William Radcliffe. Ann's capacity for love found a kindred spirit in Robert Kvalnes of 56 years, and together they built a life filled with joy and devotion. Their enduring partnership was blessed with four wonderful children: Barbara A. Wied, Robert F. Kvalnes, Mary Gayle Kvalnes, and William B. Kvalnes.
