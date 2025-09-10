Anna Lee Hastings, of Salisbury, MD, passed away on September 6, 2025 at the age of 83. A wife, mother, and grandmother, Anna enjoyed spending her time watching softball, talking to her friends, reading books and magazines of all types, and keeping her thumb green in her garden. In her early years as a child, she loved to ride her horse, Dan. As a mother, she enjoyed showing classic cars with her daughter. Anna spent 40 years working for Delmarva Power & Light where she had the joy of establishing solid friendships and took great pride in her career growth and accomplishments.
