Anne H. Miller

Anne Hallowell Miller of Salisbury MD, passed away on April 21, 2024, after a long illness, she was 87 years old. She was born in Rydal, PA, on June 12th, 1936, to Dorothy Willits and H. Thomas “Tom” Hallowell, Jr. Anne was raised as a Quaker and attended George School, she then attended Penn State University where she earned her BA in history and then later in life a master’s degree in education from Salisbury University. Always the historian she was rarely without a history book in hand.
To read full the obituary, click here.