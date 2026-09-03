Arlene Audrey Jindracek, 93, passed away peacefully on August 23, 2026. Born on October 2, 1932, in New Jersey, to the late George and Mary Klein, Arlene dedicated her life to caring for others as a registered nurse, a profession she embraced with passion and commitment.
A beloved mother, Arlene is survived by her daughter, Peggy Vickers, and her son, Bill Jindracek. She is also survived by many grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was a devoted family member who cherished the time spent with her loved ones. In addition to her parents, Arlene was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Roy Jindracek.
Arlene worked as a Registered Nurse for many years. Even after retiring, Arlene continued to serve her community through volunteer work at Trident Hospital and was an active participant in the Goose Creek Seniors Program, embodying her lifelong dedication to helping others. Outside her nursing career, Arlene found joy in many hobbies. She was an avid knitter, gardener, and crafter, known for her delicious cooking and cheerful spirit. Dancing was another of her passions, reflecting her vibrant and loving nature.
Arlene will be deeply missed, but her kindness and warmth will forever live on in the hearts of all who knew her.