Arnold Mark Levy, lovingly known as Al, of Pocomoke, Maryland, passed away peacefully on October 7, 2025, at the age of 87. Born on May 1, 1938, in Massachusetts, Al dedicated his life to his family and his work as an electronic engineer within the government sector. A proud veteran of the United States Air Force and the United States Navy, Al served his country with honor and commitment. His love for the sea was reflected in his passion for surf fishing, a cherished pastime that brought him joy throughout his life. An avid reader, he enjoyed delving into books about submarines and had a particular fondness for the works of Tom Clancy.
