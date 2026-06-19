Barbara Ann Davis, 89, of Laurel, Delaware, passed away peacefully on June 9, 2026. Born on May 25, 1937, in Marcus Hook, Pennsylvania, she was a daughter of the late Clifton and Margaret Savage.
Although Barbara was a licensed cosmetologist, she worked at Wallops Island as well as Piedmont Air in flight maintenance and Walmart at the jewelry counter. She retired at 83 years old giving her time to gardening, crafting, and cooking.
Barbara was a beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, and is survived by her five children, Cindy Molnar, Samuel Thompson (Rhonda), Amber Kinnikin, Genia Davis (Shannon), and Alan Shields (Debbie); twelve grandchildren, Mathew, Jeremy, Max, Carrie, Mandi, Stuart, Monique, Dani, Cody, Samantha, Selena, and John "Junior"; and nineteen great-grandchildren. She is also survived by two brothers, Clifton "Skippy" Savage, Jr. and Gregory Savage (Wendy). In addition to her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by her two sisters, Joan Chandler and Virginia Metaxotos. A legacy of love and kindness will be carried on through her family.
In her honor, a Celebration of Life will be held at the Elks Lodge, 401 Churchill Ave., Salisbury, on Sunday, August 2, 2026, from 2:00PM to 5:00PM, giving family and friends the opportunity to share their memories and pay their respects. Barbara's generous spirit and kind nature will be dearly missed, but her legacy will live on in the hearts of all who knew her.