Barbara Ann Tierney, 77, of Ocean Pines, passed away early morning on August 11, 2026, peacefully in her home.
Anyone who knew Barbara Ann Tierney knew she had a flair for making an entrance. A trip to the mall - or her favorite restaurant - wasn't just an errand, it was an event, and she made sure everyone around her knew she'd arrived. She had a gift for making sure her voice was heard - whether she was telling a story or calling out across the house for her husband, Jack, in that unmistakable way of hers: "Jaaaaack!" Anyone who knew them could probably hear it right now, reading this.
Barbara loved eating dinner with Jack every single night - turning what most people call a meal into a nightly date night, just the two of them, for as long as anyone can remember.
Barbara Ann Tierney retired from Giant after over 20 years. She made Ocean Pines her home, and she loved it there - especially being close enough to the water for a good drive along the ocean whenever the mood struck. She was always the passenger on those rides, windows down, taking it all in.
Underneath the laughter and the spotlight was a heart that belonged, above all, to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They adored her, and she adored them right back - showing up, showing off, and making sure every one of them knew exactly how loved they were.
She had a soft spot for animals. She found a baby bird once and couldn't bring herself to leave it be - she brought it home, and it never left, living out its life right there in the house with her. Over the years, she had many chihuahuas, the last of them being JZ and JR, who were just as devoted, rarely far from her side.
Barbara Ann Tierney is survived by her husband, Jack Tierney; sons John Tierney (wife Kelli Tierney) and Brian Tierney (wife Theresa Tierney); grandchildren Johnny Tierney (wife Heather Tierney), Katie Fauver (husband Kyle Fauver), Caroline Brous (husband Dan Brous), and twins Briana Tierney and Mackenzie Tierney; and great-grandchildren Teegan Fauver, Wyatt Tierney, Houston Fauver, Rhett Tierney, Kyleigh Brous, and Lincoln Brous.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Anna Brown; brothers Gaitley Garcia and John Garcia; and sister Pat Kenney. A woman with a big personality and an even bigger heart, she leaves behind a family who will keep telling her stories - and probably keep hearing her name being called, long after today.