Barbara Hotton Furbush passed away on Saturday, April 4, 2026, at the age of 87. Born at Peninsula General Hospital on September 26, 1938, she was the daughter and much beloved only child of the late Louise Toadvine Hotton and Francis Bevan Hotton. She graduated from Roseboro High School, in Roseboro, North Carolina; then returned to Salisbury and started working in the bookkeeping department at County Trust Company of Maryland, where she met the love of her life, Jack Furbush.
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