Barbara J Wilson

Barbara Wilson, age 78, of Selbyville, Delaware, passed away peacefully on December 27 surrounded by her loving daughter's and in the arms of her devoted husband. She was the beloved daughter of the late Paul V. Maus and Catherine M. Maus; the devoted wife of Ronald Wilson for 56 years; and a loving mother to Michele (Mark) Stiller and Kim (Wayne) Webster. She was a cherished "Mommom" to Ryan Stiller, Colin Stiller (fiancée Katie Nelson), Mitchell Webster, Jackson Webster, and Lilly Webster. She is also survived by her sisters, Paula Sovero and Cathy Lauer was preceded in death by her sister, Carol Brady. She will be dearly missed by her many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
