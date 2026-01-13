Barbara Lee Littleton passed away peacefully on January 5th, 2026, at the age of 85 in Salisbury, MD. Born on April 1st, 1940, in Baltimore, MD, to the late Louis Coffin and Theresa Meagher, Barbara's life was a testament to the power of kindness and the joy of laughter. Barbara dedicated herself to the role of a homemaker, to which she performed with grace and dedication. Barbara's home was always a welcoming place to any person or animal in need (especially "Scruffy"). Her love for ceramics was well-known among her family and friends. Her artistic talent was evident in each piece she created, and her home was adorned with beautiful examples of her work.
