Barbara Palmer Koontz

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST TUESDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TUESDAY TO 6 AM EST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, west winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts
up to 45 kt and waves 3 to 6 ft. For the Small Craft Advisory,
west winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and waves 2 to 4
ft expected.
* WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from North Beach MD to Smith Point VA,
Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island MD to Smith Point VA, Choptank
River to Cambridge MD and the Little Choptank River, Patuxent
River to Broomes Island MD, and Tangier Sound and the inland
waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 6 AM EST Tuesday. For the
Small Craft Advisory, from 6 AM Tuesday to 6 AM EST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for hazardous conditions.
&&
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM
EST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected.
* WHERE...In Maryland, Dorchester, Inland Worcester County, the
Maryland Beaches, Somerset, and Wicomico Counties. In Virginia,
Northampton and Accomack Counties.
* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 10 PM EST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.
&&