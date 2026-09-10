It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Barbara Riggins Beauchamp, who passed away peacefully on September 5, 2026, at the age of 88. Born on August 4, 1938, in Chester, Pennsylvania, to the late John Riggins and Mildred B. Riggins. Barbara was a devoted wife, a loving mother, a cherished friend and a prolific artist, who spent her life nurturing her family and creating a loving home.
Barbara, a naturalist at heart, loved nature and all of God's creatures, a love she instilled in all of her children. She found joy in feeding the birds, tending her garden, spoiling her dog, Maggie, and taking in the beauty of the flowers, fruits, and vegetables all around her. She expressed her appreciation of nature and the joy it brought her through her art and countless creative endeavors. Her work has inspired three generations of artists within her family and will continue to inspire others for generations to come.
Barbara is survived by children, R. Wane Beauchamp (Mary), Lois Engberg (John), Anita Johnson (Tom), and Terry Cullen (Jimmy); siblings Delores Wheatley, Shirley Ingram, and Vonnie Williams; many nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great grandchildren; and her beloved pets Buster and Maggie. Barbara was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 59 years, Royce Beauchamp, her parents, John and Mildred Riggins, as well as several siblings.
A graveside service will take place on September 11, 2026, at 9:00 AM at Wicomico Memorial Park, located at 721 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. Family and friends are invited to gather to honor Barbara's life and to celebrate the indelible mark she has left on all of us.
Barbara will be laid to rest in a serene setting, reflecting the beauty of the life she lived and the love she shared. Her legacy of love and strength will continue to resonate in the hearts of those who knew her.
Barbara Riggins Beauchamp will be profoundly missed, but her spirit and memory will forever live on in the hearts of her family and friends.