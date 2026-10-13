Elizabeth Mae "Beth" Taylor, 69, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 9, 2026, surrounded by love.
Born on January 11, 1957, Beth was the daughter of the late Harry Bickford and June Coleman. She was also lovingly raised by her stepfather, the late Carmel Coleman.
Beth was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Taylor I, with whom she shared a life and raised their three children; her brothers, Cecil "Butch" Bickford and Howdy; and her sister, Barbara Dixon.
She is survived by her three children, Melissa Darling (Tom), Ralph Taylor II (Penny), and Kerri Lambert (Ryan); her beloved grandchildren, Hannah, Jeffrey, and Hailee; and her stepbrother, Genal Reese (Christine).
Throughout her life, Beth found joy in life's simple pleasures and the moments that made lasting memories. She had a lifelong love of animals, especially dogs, and always held a special place in her heart for her family's beloved pets, including her granddogs and grandcats. An avid bowler, Beth participated in numerous bowling leagues throughout her adult life, enjoying both the sport and the friendships it brought her.
Beth also loved getting her nails done and took great pride in showing off a fresh manicure. It was one of those little things that brought her happiness and was so distinctly Beth.
When her daughters were young, Beth devoted her time to serving as a Girl Scout leader, creating special memories and sharing experiences that would be cherished for years to come. She particularly enjoyed Girl Scout cookie booth days, and her favorite cookies were always Tagalongs.
Beth spent several years working as a receptionist at Oral Surgery Associates in Bel Air, Maryland. She took pride in her work and genuinely enjoyed the relationships she built with the doctors and those around her.
During the final year and a half of her life, Beth resided at Snow Hill Nursing Home, where she received compassionate care from a dedicated team of caregivers. Her family extends their heartfelt gratitude to the staff for the kindness, patience, dignity, and tenderness they showed her. The compassion and comfort they provided during this chapter of her life will never be forgotten. Their care was a true gift, not only to Beth but also to the family who loved her so dearly.
Beth will be remembered for the life she lived, the memories she created, and the many little things that made her uniquely herself. While her absence leaves an immeasurable space in the hearts of those who loved her, her family takes comfort in knowing that she is now at peace.
Her memory will live on through her children, grandchildren, family, and all those whose lives she touched.
A Graveside Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, October 15, 2026, in Holly Hill Memorial Gardens, 10201 Bird River Road, Baltimore, MD 21220.
Forever loved, forever remembered, and finally at peace.