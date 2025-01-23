Betty Jane Ryall

Betty Jane White Ryall of Salisbury, Maryland, died January 20, 2025, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Salisbury on April 10, 1952, to John Walter White and Sara Jane Timmons White.
To read the full obituary, click here.
Updated: January 24, 2025 @ 7:10 pm
