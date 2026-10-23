Betty L. Holloway

Betty Larmore Holloway, age 84, of Lancaster, Pennsylvania went to her eternal rest on October 17, 2026. Born on March 5, 1942, in Whitehaven, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Marion D. Larmore and Bertha P. Larmore; sister to the late James M. Larmore; and beloved wife of the late C. James Holloway, Jr. (Jim).
After graduating from Wicomico Senior High School in Salisbury, Maryland, in 1960, Betty married and began a shared life of faith, love, and family with her beloved husband of sixty years, Jim Holloway. Together, they raised a family and lived in Patchogue, New York, for five years, and in Rockville, Maryland, for over thirty years.
Always embracing life with curiosity and energy, Betty returned to school during midlife to earn an Associate of Arts degree and a medical assistant certification from Montgomery Community College in 1984. Her determination and dedication led to a meaningful fifteen-year career with the American College of Cardiology in Bethesda, Maryland. Before retiring, she earned a certification in professional medical coding.
Betty was a lifelong member of the United Methodist Church and served in the United Methodist Women's organization. She was also a member of P.E.O., a women's philanthropic educational organization that raises funds to support scholarships to promote women's education worldwide.
Betty enjoyed playing the piano, singing, and dancing as well as playing golf, spending time at the beach, and traveling. After retiring, she moved to Ocean Pines, Maryland, and Bradenton, Florida, where she pursued these passions alongside Jim by singing in The Pine Tones Chorus, playing in golf leagues, and creating many travel memories.
Above all, Betty was devoted to her family. She joyfully celebrated birthdays and holidays, supported her children and grandchildren, and created a home filled with love. Her memory will remain cherished by her son, Paul Holloway (Kristi); daughter, Linda Schueler (Jeffrey); five grandchildren, Sarah Consolazio (Joe), Matthew Holloway (Sammi), Beth Holloway, Philip Schueler, and Paul Schueler; and three great-grandchildren, James Consolazio, Claire Consolazio, and Brooks Holloway.
Betty will be remembered for her faith, her love of family, and her joyful spirit. Special thanks to the staff at The Glen at Willow Valley Communities in Lancaster, PA, who cared for Betty.
A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, October 26, 2026, at the Holloway Funeral Home, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD. Family and friends will be received at 12:00 PM, followed by the 1:00 PM service at the Holloway Funeral Home. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.hollowayfh.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice.