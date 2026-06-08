It is with profound sadness that the family announces the passing of Beverly "Bev" Trout (Stant), 88, of Salisbury, Maryland. Bev passed peacefully on May 31, 2026, surrounded by her loving family.
Born in New York on September 10, 1937, to William "Cliff" Stant and Hester M. Stant, Bev dedicated her life to her family. She was employed in the Radiology Department at PGH/PRMC from 1967 until her retirement in 2010. Bev graduated from Pocomoke High School and lived in Pocomoke for many years before relocating to Salisbury, Maryland.
Bev was preceded in death by her parents and her siblings, William "Bill" Stant, Martin Stant, George Stant, Grace McMullen, Lillian Trader, and Janice Brimer.
She is survived by her brother, George Brem; her children, George Trout, Teresa Cherry (Kevin), and David Trout; her grandchildren, Heather Dunn (Terry), Mary Cherry (Dylan Burns), Julia Groft, Timothy McCormick, Brittney Taylor (Trevor), Angela Groft (Daryl), and Samantha Jones (Matt); as well as several great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
Bev enjoyed reading, spending time at the beach, and especially camping at Assateague State Park with her family and friends who became her family, Paul and Teresa Willis. She enjoyed sharing a Dirty Banana with Joanne Cherry and cherished any occasion that brought family together.
Her final week of life was spent doing what she loved most - enjoying a camping trip at Assateague State Park, celebrating the graduation of her grandchild from high school, and attending the wedding of her oldest granddaughter.
At Bev's request, a gathering of family and friends will be held at a later date on the beach to celebrate her life, the love she had for each of them, and the love they shared with her.