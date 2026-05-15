Beverly Soladay (Boelman) passed away peacefully at age 93 surrounded by the love and comfort of family in Delaware on May 12, 2026. Bev was born in Luverne, Minnesota on March 23, 1933. She married Robert Soladay in 1953. She and her husband raised their children in Southern California before relocating to Alburquerque in 1982. In 2023, she moved to Delaware to live with her daughter and son-in-law.
Bev will be interred alongside her beloved husband in Albuquerque. She is survived by her children, two of her six siblings, many grandchildren and great grandchildren, as well as countless nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family and friends. Bev will be missed and remembered for her love of family and the kindness she shared throughout her life.
Bev enjoyed a long career in the airline industry, beginning in Los Angeles with Western Airlines and ending in Alburquerque with Delta Airlines. She took great pride in her career and had some great stories about the travelling public. She loved houseboating at Lake Powell, playing golf, needlework, crocheting, a good glass of wine, and of course her dogs.
The family extends heartfelt gratitude to the hospice caregivers who provided such compassionate care and support during Bev's final months. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to honor her memory may consider making a donation to a local hospice care provider in appreciation of the comfort and assistance these angels provide to families in need.