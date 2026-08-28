Bonnie Rose Parker, 78, of Salisbury, Maryland, passed away peacefully on August 16, 2026, in the city where she was born and spent her whole life. Born on August 23, 1947, in Salisbury, she lived a life marked by kindness, warmth, and devotion to the people she loved. She enjoyed traveling and found happiness in planning trips to the Caribbean or cruises; making memories along the way. She also treasured time spent with her grandchildren, her friends, and her family, and these moments were among the greatest joys of her life. But her greatest love was her late husband, Philip Parker Sr. Those who knew them as a couple knew that he was her best friend and greatest joy.
Bonnie is survived by her son, Philip Parker Jr., and his wife, Traci, and their children, Philip and Cadence. She is also survived by her son, Brock Parker, and his wife, Jennifer, along with their sons, Gavin, Mason, Chase, and Preston. She is further survived by her sister, Anna Brock, her brother, Harry Brock, and his children, Andrew and Kelly.
Her family and friends will remember Bonnie for the love she gave so freely and for the generosity that defined her life. She will be remembered for her friendly nature, her caring heart, and the many ways she brought people together. Her friends and family will gather for a celebration of life on Saturday, September 19th, at 4:00 PM at Green Hill Golf & Country Club.
Arrangements are in care of Holloway Funeral Home, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, Maryland 21804. Please leave condolences for the family at www.hollowayfh.com.