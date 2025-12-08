Bonny Lynn Honaker, 69, of Salisbury, MD was called home to be with the lord on Sunday, November 23rd, 2025. She was born September 4th, 1956 in Snake Spring Township, PA, to Clyde Cornell of Georgia and Delores Tuttle of Maryland. She is survived by her beloved spouse Marvin Balsoma of Pittsville, MD; children Tera Youngbar of Pasadena, MD and Laura Cornell of Pasadena, MD; four stepchildren: Marvin Balsoma Jr, Dominque Balsoma, Paul Balsoma and Scott Balsoma; four grandchildren: Donte Cornell, Destiny Dewitt, Dylan Massie and Danielle Youngbar, and her brother Richard Cornell.
