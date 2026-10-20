Brenda Kay Layfield, known lovingly to family and friends as Brenda, passed away on October 18, 2026, in Delmar, Delaware, at the age of 74.
Born on June 11, 1952, in Salisbury, Maryland, Brenda lived a life marked by devotion, strength, and a spirited love for the people and experiences that mattered most to her. She carried herself with warmth and grace, and those who knew her will remember her as a loving, adventurous, and spirited woman whose presence brought comfort and joy to many.
Brenda was the cherished daughter of the late Robert Bagwell Sr. and the late Norma Bagwell. She was a beloved sister to Teresa Ruark and a respected sister-in-law to Doug Ruark. Her family was an important part of her life, and she treasured the bonds she shared with them throughout the years. Brenda was also a loving aunt to Angie(Anthony) Derosa and Robbie Bagwell, and she held a special place in the hearts of Victoria Derosa, Mackenzie Derosa, Bryanna Derosa, Kylie Derosa, Gabriella, Jay, and Leo her dog nephew, all of whom were blessed to know her affection and kindness. Her extended family and loved ones will forever remember the joy she brought into their lives and the steady love she offered so freely.
Brenda dedicated over 20 years of her working life to correctional service, where she earned the respect of her colleagues through her commitment, professionalism, and dependable nature. She approached her career with a strong sense of responsibility and a quiet determination that reflected her character. Her years of service stood as a testament to her work ethic and to the care she showed in every role she undertook. Those who worked alongside her will remember her as someone who met each day with resilience and integrity.
Outside of her work, Brenda found happiness in the simple and meaningful pleasures of life. She loved needlepoint, a pastime that reflected her patience, creativity, and attention to detail. She also enjoyed horseback riding, an interest that spoke to her adventurous spirit and her appreciation for freedom and the beauty of the outdoors. These hobbies brought her great joy and gave her moments of peace and fulfillment. Brenda embraced life with a lively heart and a willingness to experience all that it had to offer.
Brenda will be remembered most for the love she gave, the strength she showed, and the spirited way she lived her life. She was a woman who cared deeply for her family and who touched the lives of others with her kindness and sincerity. Her memory will remain a source of comfort and pride to those who knew and loved her. Though she is no longer with us, the legacy of her loving nature, her adventurous heart, and her enduring spirit will continue to live on in the hearts of her family and friends.
A life well lived leaves behind memories that do not fade, and Brenda's life was one filled with meaningful connections, steadfast devotion, and quiet grace. She will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered by all who had the privilege of knowing her.