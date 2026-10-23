Brenda K. Allen, age 62, of Mardela Springs, Maryland, passed away on October 13, 2026, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born on March 18, 1964, in Alexandria, Virginia, and lived a life marked by love, kindness, and selflessness.
Brenda was the beloved wife of the late Joseph F. Zimmerman and the cherished daughter of the late Robert Parsons and the late June M. Parsons. She was a devoted mother to Jennifer Horner and her husband Nathan, Robbie Zimmerman, Bryant Zimmerman and fiancé Megan. She was a proud and loving Nana to Kayleigh Briddell, Kimberly Briddell, Kinsley Horner, and Kathryn Horner, all of whom brought immense joy to her life. She is also survived by her sisters, Linda Parsons and Debra Hurley, as well as several nieces and nephews who will remember her with deep affection.
Brenda was a proud graduate of Mardela Middle and High School, Class of 1982 and carried out the values she learned there throughout her life. She was a hardworking and dedicated woman who spent 15 years as a home daycare provider, caring for children with patience, warmth, and a generous spirit. She was a self-employed poultry farmer for most of her life, a role that reflected her strong work ethic, resilience, and dedication to providing for herself and her family. Later in life, she continued her work in the poultry industry by tending to several chicken houses for Dustin Calloway, demonstrating the same commitment and hardworking spirit that had defined her throughout her life.
Those who knew Brenda will remember her as a loving, kind, and selfless woman who always put others before herself. She had a gentle way of making people feel welcome and cared for, and she was often the one others turned to for support, encouragement, and a helping hand. Her compassion extended naturally to family, friends, and neighbors alike, and she gave of herself freely without expecting anything in return.
Brenda found great happiness in the simple and meaningful moments of life. She especially enjoyed spending time with her dear friend, Mari Hooper, and her long-time friend, David Collins. She cherished long phone conversations with her sister-in-law, Sharon Zimmerman, and treasured every moment spent with her beloved grandchildren. Whether she was walking, gardening, or helping someone in need, she approached each day with grace and a sincere desire to make life better for those around her. Her presence brought comfort and light to many, and her memory will continue to do the same.
Brenda's life was a beautiful reflection of devotion to family, hard work, and quiet strength. She leaves behind a legacy of love that will live on in the hearts of all who knew her. Though she will be deeply missed, her family and friends will forever hold close to the many memories of her warmth, her generosity, and the unwavering care she showed throughout her life.
A Memorial Service will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, October 31, 2026, at Holloway Funeral Home, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. Public visitation will begin at 9:00 AM.