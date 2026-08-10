Brenda Keith, 78, passed away on July 19, 2026. She was born on August 29, 1947, in Bridgeport, West Virginia.
Brenda dedicated her adult life to federal service, building a career defined by hard work and quiet dedication. Outside of work, her true joy was found in her garden, where she spent countless hours cultivating beauty and finding peace.
Brenda was a longtime resident of Port Tobacco, Maryland, before retiring to Lewes, Delaware. Wherever she lived, she had a remarkable gift for friendship - the kind that lasts a lifetime. She left behind extraordinary friends in every place she called home, each one grateful to have known her.
She is survived by her son, Matthew Allen, and daughter-in-law, Mary Allen, as well as her beloved grandson, Luka Allen, who brought her immense joy and pride.
A funeral service will be held at Lewes Presbyterian Church, 133 Kings Hwy, Lewes, DE, on Saturday, August 15, at 11:00 AM.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to your local animal shelter in Brenda's memory.