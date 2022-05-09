Brenda Lynn Cox, 69, of Salisbury, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. She was born March 12, 1953 in Milford DE, daughter of the late James and Clara Steelman. She is survived by her loving husband of 35 years, Buddy Cox; two daughters, Julia (JJ) Jones of Hebron and Christie Newnam of Hebron; son Randy Cox (Laura) of Laurel; daughter-in-law Dawn Cox of Mardela; two brothers Dennis Crawford and David Steelman; three sisters Linda Steelman, Lucy Dutton and Breta Still. She is also survived by several grandchildren and great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews and extended family. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Daniel Steelman and James Steelman Jr. and her son Wayne Cox.
