Bridget Kathleen Nichols, 72, of Marion Station, Maryland, passed away on November 17, 2025. She was a selfless, caring, and strong woman whose quiet wisdom and gentle presence touched everyone around her. She loved reading, gardening, cooking, and travel, and found joy in the simple pleasures of life-from tending her garden to sharing a homemade meal with family. Bridget married Charles Ernest Nichols IV (Ernie) on September 6, 1979, and they shared 46 years of laughter, companionship, and countless meaningful moments.
