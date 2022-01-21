Carol Lee Meadows, 78, of Salisbury, MD, passed in the company of her husband and two children on January 18, 2022. She was born on August 29, 1943 in Charleston, WV to her late parents, Juanita Yvonne Payne Isaac and John Raymond Ratliff. She was the wife of 56 years to Dr. J.O. “Joe” Meadows.
Carol grew up in St. Albans, WV and was raised Episcopalian. She received her Associate in Business Administration degree from West Virginia State University. Following her education, she and Joe got married. She then worked in various medical administration roles, including as a Pediatric Secretary at West Virginia University and a Neurology Secretary at the Bowman Gray School of Medicine, today known as Wake Forest University School of Medicine. Carol and Joe had their first child, Joseph, while in North Carolina.
