Carol Simms

Carol Muenster Simms, 67, of Salisbury, Maryland, passed away peacefully on the morning of July 13, 2025, with loved ones by her side. Born and raised in Salisbury, Carol was a lifelong Eastern Shore resident with a deep love for her family, her community, and the people she served throughout her more than 35-year nursing career. She earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Salisbury State University. She received a senatorial scholarship her freshman year and never stopped proving herself from there.

