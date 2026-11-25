Salisbury, MD (21801)

Today

Rain. Becoming windy overnight. Low near 50F. Winds ENE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Rain. Becoming windy overnight. Low near 50F. Winds ENE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.