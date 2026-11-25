Carol Philippi Grant, age 75 of Princess Anne, MD, daughter of the late Justin and Daisy Philippi, passed away peacefully on November 22, 2026.
For the past forty-one years Carol realized her dream and experienced the greatest love story alongside her husband, James Grant. They built a life together, travelling, meeting new friends, dining out and making many special memories in the house they built while hosting family and friends, rearing children and raising numerous fur babies.
Carol was a true nature lover and enjoyed meandering through her yard and trees, collecting pinecones, working in her flower beds, taking time to smell flowers and loving her furry friends. All strays received medical attention, were never left unsheltered and always had their tummies filled.
Survivors include her sons, Timothy Dean (Cheryl) and Jeremy Dean; her grandsons, Justin and Jonas Dean, her half-brother, Glenn Philippi (Peggy) and aunt, Maxie Philippi. Carol also left behind her sisters-in-law, Terry Eskridge, Vickie Steadman, and Dominique Bromley; and brothers-in-law, David Grant and Donald Bromley; several nieces, nephews, grand nieces and nephews and many cousins - all of whom experienced her love, kindness and sweet disposition throughout the many years.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Justin "Allen" Philippi.
The family would especially like to thank Coastal Hospice for the compassion and care extended to all of us. A very special thank you to her caretaker, Caroline, for the love and devotion she shared with our beloved Carol during her time of need.
Per Carol's wishes, no formal service will be held. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in honor of Carol to the Humane Society of Somerset County, P.O. Box 493, Princess Anne, MD 21853 or to Coastal Hospice, 1113 Healthcare Dr., Salisbury, MD 21804.