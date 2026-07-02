Carolyn Ann Stidman, 72, of Salisbury passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2026 at her home.
Born July 7, 1953, she was the daughter of the late William and Margaret (Scott) Dove. She and her husband, John, would have celebrated 38 years of marriage on July 9, 2026.
Carolyn was a ravenous reader throughout her life. She loved her family and her chihuahuas. They spent many memorable times gathering during the holiday season at their vacation home on the Piankatank River of Virginia.
Carolyn's faith walk with God was an integral part of her daily living. She regularly watched Dr. David Jeremiah and read his books. Carolyn's health battles over the last 26 years were calmed through this daily walk.
Survivors in addition to her husband include four siblings, Rick Dove (Bonnie), Bill Dove (Janet), Donna Cawley (Archie), and Tim Dove (Barbara) as well as nieces, nephews, and extended family.
A Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 8, 2026, at 9:00 AM in Holloway Funeral Home, Salisbury. A Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 AM in the funeral home. Burial will follow at Wicomico Memorial Park, Salisbury.
Memorial gifts in Carolyn's honor may be made to St. Jude's Children Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or via their website, www.stjude.org.