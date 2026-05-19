Carolyn D. (Jung) Angello peacefully passed on in her sleep Tuesday, April 21, 2026. She was the fifth child born to Cornelius Jung and Lillian (Haas) Jung on August 17, 1937 in Mascoutah, Illinois. Growing up Carolyn loved to play basketball and ride horses on her family farm. She enjoyed spending time with her parents and siblings and many friends and extended family in the Midwest. She also loved to drive her convertible with her cousins to St. Louis for many weekend outings. On May 18, 1968 she married George Angello, Jr., who was at the time a Staff Sergeant in the US Air Force at Scott Air Force Base, Belleville, Illinois. Over the next three years, Carolyn gave birth to two children, Toni and George III.
The family moved to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. While Carolyn's husband was studying to become an optometrist, Carolyn raised the children and served as the lifeguard for the apartment building where they lived. In 1975, Carolyn's husband was now a practicing optometrist. They built a new home in Northampton, Pennsylvania. That same year their third child, Jonathan was born. Carolyn spent the next 28 years as a homemaker and most excellent mother raising her children and eventually one of three grandchildren. Carolyn enjoyed reading, crocheting, and cross stitch and always was willing play any game, sport, and of course being chauffeur. In 2003 Carolyn and George retired and moved to Sarasota, Florida and then later, Englewood, FL where they enjoyed the warm weather year-round and spending time with their friends while also offering a spectacular vacation spot for their family.
Carolyn was predeceased by her parents, siblings, and her husband of 55 years, George A. Angello, Jr. She leaves behind her daughter, Toni and her husband James Wheeler; her son, George III and his wife Sandra; and her son, Jonathan. Also mourning Carolyn's passing are her two granddaughters, Camaryn and Jamison Wheeler; and her grandson, AJ Angello, along with his wife Dani, and infant son Beau.
A funeral service will be held on Sunday, May 24, 2026 at 3:00pm at Holloway Funeral Home, 501 Snow Hill Rd. Salisbury, Md. 21804. There will a visitation from 2:00pm - 3:00pm prior to the service.
We will all miss every single thing about Carolyn. Rest in peace Mom.