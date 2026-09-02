Charles C. "Chuck" Asbury, 89, passed away peacefully on August 24, 2026, at Delaware Hospice in Milford, Delaware.
Chuck was born on January 28, 1937, in Rockridge, West Virginia, to Alice and Thomas Asbury. He was a cherished husband, father, brother, grandfather, and friend who will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
He will be remembered for a life marked by kindness, strength, and grace. Through his caring spirit and thoughtful nature, he touched the lives of many and left a lasting impression on all who knew him. Though he will be deeply missed, he leaves behind a beautiful legacy of love, wisdom, and cherished memories. Some of the most treasured memories are found in the simple moments shared with him-telling stories, spending time with family, enjoying a good cup of coffee (OK, the whole pot), and learning the value of saving miscellaneous hardware, nuts, and screws because "they may be needed sometime." These small, everyday moments reflected who he was: practical, thoughtful, and full of quiet wisdom. Chuck had a special way of making ordinary days feel meaningful. His love, guidance, and gentle humor will continue to live on in the hearts of those who loved him, and his memory will be carried forward always.
Chuck served his country, spending three years in the United States Marine Corps and seventeen years in the United States Air Force. During his military career, he was stationed at various bases throughout the United States and around the world. While stationed in England, Chuck met his wife, Jenny. Together, they returned to the United States, where they built their life and family.
Chuck was honorably discharged and retired from the military in 1978 with the rank of Master Sergeant. Following his military career, he opened his own business, Harrington Industrial Instruments, in Harrington, Delaware and he worked at General Foods in Dover.
In retirement, Chuck and Jenny enjoyed traveling throughout North America in their motor home. They enjoyed their adventures together, exploring new places and making memories with family and friends.
Chuck was a member of the NCOA, Air Force Sergeants Association and DAV.
Chuck is survived by his wife, Jennifer "Jenny" Asbury; his son, Brett Asbury, and his wife, Angel; his daughter, Suzie Ryder, and her husband, Ken; his granddaughters, Alex, Sydney, and grandson, Evan; his sisters Maxine, Elizabeth, Gail, Cheryl, Vivian, and brother Earl.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Alice and Thomas Asbury, and his siblings, Dorothy, Frank, Joyce, Irene, and Roger.
Services will be determined and announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Chuck's memory to Delaware Hospice at delawarehospice.org.