Charles Franklin Hastings III, known to many as C.F., passed away on June 19, 2026, in Salisbury, Maryland, at the age of 80. He was born on September 5, 1945, in Salisbury, Maryland, and lived a life marked by devotion to family, service, education, and the many people whose lives he touched along the way.
C.F. was the beloved husband of Linda Ellis Hastings and a cherished son of Charles and Sarah Hastings, both deceased. He was also a loving brother to Rebecca Hastings Taylor, and he held a special place in the hearts of his extended family, including his niece Kathy Riggins and her husband Allen, his brothers-in-law Craig Ellis and Scott Ellis, his sister-in-law Margaret Ray and her husband Wayne, his cousin Gail Spence and her husband Alan, his cousin Ann Hastings Lewis, and numerous other cousins, nieces, and nephews. His family was a source of great pride and joy throughout his life, and he remained steadfast in his love and loyalty to them.
A proud graduate of Wicomico Senior High School, Class of 1963, C.F. went on to earn a Bachelor of Science degree from Salisbury State College in 1972. He valued education deeply and carried that respect into his work as a teacher and mentor. He served in the United States Army Special Forces from 1963 to 1967, a period of service that reflected his strength, discipline, and commitment to something greater than himself. His military experience remained an important part of his life and was a testament to his courage and dedication.
Following his military service and college education, C.F. devoted many years to teaching and coaching. He taught physical education at North Salisbury Elementary from 1972 to 1981, where he encouraged young students to build confidence, stay active, and discover the value of teamwork and perseverance. He later became a coach and co-owner of Delmarva Gymnastics Academy, a role he held for 35 years. Through his work there, he helped shape generations of athletes with patience, encouragement, and high standards. He also taught gymnastics at Salisbury University, where he shared his knowledge and passion with students who benefited from his experience and guidance.
C.F. was a Christian whose faith was an important part of his life. He lived with quiet strength, humility, and a generous spirit. Those who knew him will remember his steady presence, his warm sense of humor, and the way he made others feel supported and valued. He had a gift for connecting with people and a natural ability to inspire confidence in those around him.
Outside of his work, C.F. enjoyed fishing and boating, and he found peace and happiness in time spent on the water. He was also an accomplished guitar player who loved music of many kinds, with special affection for the Eagles and John Denver. Music was one of the joys he carried with him throughout his life, and he appreciated the comfort and beauty it brought. He also dearly loved his cats, especially Sammy, who held a special place in his heart.
C.F. will be remembered as a devoted husband, a loving family member, a respected teacher, a dedicated coach, and a man of faith and integrity. His life reflected service, kindness, and a genuine care for others. His influence will live on in the family he loved, the students he taught, the athletes he coached, and the many friends and acquaintances who were fortunate enough to know him.
A Memorial Service will be held Tuesday June 30, 2026, at 2:00 PM at Holloway Funeral Home at 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804 with a visitation from 1:00-2:00PM.
In lieu of flowers the family would like to request donations in memory of C.F. be made to either Tunnels to Towers Foundation (t2t.org) or to the Humane Society of Wicomico County (wicomicohumane.org)