Charles Grayson Granger

Charles "Charlie" Grayson Granger passed away peacefully while watching the Assawoman Bay go by on the morning of March 12, 2026, after a long and hard-fought battle with cancer. Born November 1, 1960, Charlie was the son of Grayson and Annette Granger of Pocomoke City, MD. Charlie is survived by his loving sisters, Nancy Miles (Danny) of Pocomoke City, Debbie Miles (Doug) of Salisbury and Betty Dennis (Greg) of Ocean City. Nieces Kelly Miles (Liz) of Charlottesville, VA., Dana Hanson (James) of Carey, NC. and nephews Brian Miles (Krista) of Westover, Md. and Will Miles (Jill) of Wilmington, Del, and Samantha (Sam) his beloved Jack Russell. In addition to his parents, he was proceeded in death by a nephew Wayne Miles of Pocomoke.
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