Charles Grayson Granger

Salisbury, MD (21801)

Today

Showers this morning, becoming a steady rain during the afternoon hours. Morning high of 66F with temps falling to near 50. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Rain ending this evening. Partial clearing overnight. Low 32F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.