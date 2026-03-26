Charlotte T. Causey, 87, of Salisbury, died Monday, March 23, 2026, at Tidal Health Medical Center after an illness forced her to be hospitalized. Charlotte was born on May 28, 1938, in Snow Hill, MD, to the late Elijah P. Truitt and Annie (West) Truitt. Charlotte was active in the band, playing both piano and piccolo. She was crowned Watermelon Queen during her high school years at Snow Hill High before graduating in 1956. After graduating, she studied nursing at the Peninsula General Hospital School of Nursing. Upon completing her studies in 1959, she worked as a full-time RN until the birth of her daughter in 1964.
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