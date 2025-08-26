Christian David (Jones) Clowes, AKA "Noodle", 33 of Hebron, MD passed away unexpectedly at his home on August 23, 2025 from a severe asthma attack. Christian was born on Valentine's Day February 14, 1992. He was born on the right day as his love for people and his huge heart shone through to all every day. It didn't matter if you were family, friend, stranger, worked under him, a boss, or a customer, Christian treated everyone with love and respect and had a heart for children.
