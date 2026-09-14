Christine Elaine Wells, age 67 of Snow Hill, Maryland, passed away on September 6, 2026.
Known by her family and friends as "Chris", she was born on March 29, 1959, in Salisbury, Maryland.
Chris devoted a lot of professional and personal time to the dialysis community that she was a part of for more than 30 years. Her career was much more than a job to her; she truly cared for the patients she served and treasured the relationships she built along the way. Chris always greeted everyone with a smile and an encouraging word whenever they needed one. She will be greatly missed by her friends and her colleges that became like family to her.
Outside of her professional life, Chris treasured time spent with family. She found happiness in celebrating special occasions, sharing laughter and stories, and enjoying the everyday moments that often became the most precious memories. Chris was happiest when she was with those who meant the most to her.
Chris was preceded in death by her beloved husband and soulmate Dennis Monroe Wells Sr, her parents Arthur and Patricia Messick, her brothers Authur and David Messick, and her sisters Cynthia Messick and Patrica Jarvis.
Chris is survived by her three sons Dennis Wells, Jr (Kachina), Keith Wells and Rodney Wells (Michelle), her 6 grandchildren Kyle, Samantha, McKenzie, Haley, Michael, and Lotus, her sister JoAnne Brown, her dear brother-in-law Glen Jarvis, as well as many nieces, nephews and extended family members.
Though she will be deeply missed, her life was a reflection of love, care, and devotion. Known for her warm heart, her thoughtful nature, and the comfort she brought simply by being herself. She leaves behind a legacy of kindness that will continue to live on in the memories of her family, friends, co-workers, patients, and all whose lives she touched.
Family and friends are invited to gather in remembrance of Christine Wells on Thursday, September 17, 2026, at Spence Baptist Church in Snow Hill, Maryland, visitation will be held at 11:00 am, followed by a service at 12:00 pm. A Reception will follow the service.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to The National Kidney Foundation.