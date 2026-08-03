Clifton Willard Pusey Jr., affectionately known as Cliff, passed away on July 31, 2026, in Delmar, Maryland, at the age of 92.
Born on July 5, 1934, in Delmar, Maryland, Cliff lived a life rooted in the community he loved and the family who meant everything to him. He was the son of the late Eva Pusey and the late Clifton Pusey Sr. and grew up with the values of hard work, kindness, and devotion to others that would remain with him throughout his life. Cliff carried with him a deep appreciation for home, family, and the simple pleasures that brought him joy.
Cliff graduated from Delmar Delaware High School in 1951 and later built a long and respected career with C&P Telephone Company, where he eventually retired. Through his work, he was known as dependable, steady, and committed to doing things the right way. Those who knew him through the years appreciated his easygoing nature, his sense of humor, and the friendly manner in which he treated everyone he met. He made friends easily and was admired for the genuine warmth he extended to others.
Outside of work, Cliff found happiness in the everyday moments that made life meaningful to him. He especially enjoyed swimming in his pool, watching the sun, and sitting beneath the tree in his backyard. These quiet pleasures reflected the peaceful and contented spirit with which he approached life. He valued comfort, companionship, and the beauty of familiar surroundings, and he found joy in being present for the moments that mattered most.
Cliff was a generous, funny, and friendly man whose presence brightened the lives of those around him. He had a way of making people feel welcome and at ease, and his laughter and kindness will be remembered by all who were fortunate enough to know him. His family was the center of his world, and he took great pride in each generation that followed him.
He is survived by his daughters, Terri (Harry) Workman, Leslie Bounds, Judy (Randy) Williams; grandchildren, Teri Lynn and Matt Jones, Brooks Williams and Alicia, Lindsey Williams and Matt, Andrew Williams, Nicholas Bounds, Courtney Smullen and Kyle. His legacy continues through his great-grandchildren, Austin Olson, Jude Byran-Williams, Allison Smullen, and Olivia Bounds and his devoted sister Becky (Bill) Brittingham.
Cliff was preceded in death by his parents, Eva Pusey and Clifton Pusey Sr.; wife Mary Lee Pusey, his son, Kenneth Pusey, son-in-law Craig Bounds; and his grandsons, Tyler Bounds and Allen Gordy also preceded him in death.
Though his passing leaves a deep void, Cliff's life remains a lasting example of devotion, strength, and kindness. He will be remembered for the love he gave, the laughter he shared, and the steady presence he provided to his family and friends. His memory will live on in the hearts of those who knew him, and his influence will continue through the many lives he touched.