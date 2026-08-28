Colleen Emily Bennett (Morrow), beloved wife, daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, and friend, passed away peacefully on August 24, 2026, at the age of 54, surrounded by her immediate loved ones. She had spent the previous month in the hospital, where her family remained close by her side.
Colleen was born on August 4, 1972, in Baltimore, Maryland, to the late William Lee Morrow and Mary Jo Morrow (Moore). She was the cherished sister of Dawn Landry and her husband, Frank, and James Morrow and his wife, Jennifer. She came from a large and loving extended family and held a special place in her heart for her many aunts, great-aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews, and their families. These relationships were an important part of who Colleen was, and she treasured the connections, traditions, and love that bound her family together.
For 40 years, Colleen shared her life with Matthew Charles Bennett, including 31 years of marriage. Their relationship was rooted in a deep and passionate love that grew and evolved through the many seasons of their lives together. They were partners in every sense of the word—building a family, creating a home, navigating life’s challenges, and sharing countless joys and memories. Matthew was not only Colleen’s husband, but her companion, confidant, and the person who knew and loved her through nearly four decades of life together. His heartbreak at losing the woman he loved so deeply is immeasurable.
Colleen’s greatest joy was her family. She was a devoted mother to Adam, Nicholas, and Marykate, and embraced Rebecca, Caylee, and Jake as beloved members of the family. Her six grandchildren—Lilly, Silas, Paisley, Harper, Athena, and Emmett—held a particularly special place in her heart. She was endlessly proud of them and treasured the time she spent watching them grow, creating memories with them, and being part of their lives.
Faith was a constant and deeply cherished part of Colleen’s life. She believed wholeheartedly in God and in Jesus Christ, and she placed her hope in the promise of eternal life. She believed that death was not an ending, but a passage into the eternal life promised by God—a life in Heaven, in His presence, where she would be reunited with those she loved who had gone before her. In the days since her passing, that faith has become a source of profound comfort for her family. We find peace in believing that Colleen is no longer suffering but has been healed and welcomed into the presence of God, reunited with her father and the loved ones who were waiting for her. We look forward to the day when, through God’s grace, we will be together again.
For many years, Colleen bravely battled Behçet’s disease, a rare autoimmune condition that progressively affected her health. Despite the challenges it brought, she continued to live with remarkable strength, passion, and love. Her illness was only one part of her story; it never defined the woman she was or the life she created. Her faith helped carry her through the difficult days, and her family found strength in knowing that she never faced them without hope.
Colleen was full of life and love. Her family was her passion, and she had an extraordinary gift for bringing people together. She believed in creating moments—gathering around a table, sharing a meal, singing a song, celebrating a holiday, or simply being together. For Colleen, these were never ordinary moments. They were the things that made life meaningful.
She expressed her love in countless ways, perhaps most famously through food. Colleen loved to cook and, even more, she loved to feed people. She understood that food had a way of making people feel cared for, and her kitchen was often a place where family and friends gathered, connected, and made memories.
Music and faith were woven deeply into Colleen’s life. She was a cantor at her church, sharing her voice in worship and using music as another way to express the faith that meant so much to her. Singing was a gift she gave freely, and through it she brought comfort, joy, and connection to those around her.
Colleen began her career in the medical field as a Certified Medical Assistant at Bethlehem Steel in Baltimore, Maryland, where she worked directly with patients and discovered her gift for caring for others. She went on to hold several positions at other medical practices, building experience and relationships along the way. She spent nearly 20 years at Rose Hill Family Physicians, where she worked first as a Certified Medical Assistant for 11 years before becoming the office manager. At Rose Hill, Colleen became so much more than a leader. She was a trusted colleague, a friend, and a familiar and caring presence to the patients and families she served. She built lasting relationships with those around her and left behind a strong legacy of dedication, compassion, and genuine care for the people who became part of her working life.
And then there was the sea. Colleen loved the beach and was always trying to make her way back to the ocean. Ocean City, Maryland, held a particularly special place in her heart. She vacationed there every year from childhood into adulthood, creating a lifelong connection to the place she loved. The ocean was more than a destination for Colleen; it was a place that called her home.
Colleen leaves behind a legacy of love, faith, family, music, generosity, and togetherness. She was driven to help those in need, opened her arms and home often to those down on their luck, and selfless in her desire to give to others. She brought people together throughout her life, and her greatest gift may be the family she leaves behind; a family that will continue to gather, share meals, sing, laugh, tell stories, pray, and create memories because of her.
Until then, Colleen’s love remains with us. It lives in the family she cherished, the songs she sang, the meals she prepared, the relationships she nurtured, the faith she shared, and the countless lives she touched. Colleen will be remembered for her enormous capacity to love, her passion for life, her unwavering faith in God, and her devotion to the people who mattered most to her.
In the spirit of Colleen’s giving heart, please consider making a donation in her name to the American Behcet's Disease Association in lieu of flowers. Link to donations: https://secure.givelively.org/donate/american-behcet-s-disease-association-abda?ref=sd_widget&
Funeral Mass & Reception
Please join us as we come together to remember and celebrate the life of Colleen on
Saturday, September 5, 2026 at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Delmar, MD.
Clergy: Father Raju Boindla
Visitation begins at 10:00AM
Funeral Mass begins at 10:30AM
Holy Redeemer Catholic Church
501 East Chestnut Street Delmar, MD 21875
Following the mass, family and friends are warmly invited to the church hall for a luncheon and time of fellowship.