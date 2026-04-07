Corey Alexander Shupp, 28, of Seaford, DE, passed away tragically on Sunday, March 29, 2026, after a motor vehicle accident. Born May 10, 1997, in Seaford, DE, he was the son of Kenneth and Amy (Burnside) Shupp of Seaford, DE, and the fiancé of Savannah Molina, also of Seaford, DE. Corey was very tender hearted, and he accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior the age of four. From a young age, he loved worshiping God and reading his Bible; one of his favorite passages was Psalm 23.
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