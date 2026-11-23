With heavy hearts we announce the passing of our beloved Courtney Humphreys on November 19, 2026. Courtney brought warmth, intelligence, gentle humor, and deep compassion into the lives of the people she knew.
She is survived by her husband Elwood (Link) Wilkins of Ocean City, her father William Humphreys, Jr. of Salisbury, her sister Michelle Humphreys and sister-in-law Monica Reinagel of Baltimore, and sister-in-law Sandy Carr-Humphreys of Wake Forest, NC. She is preceded in death by her mother Constance M. Humphreys and her brother William Humphreys, III, both of Salisbury, MD.
Courtney graduated in the class of 1981 from James M. Bennett High School, after which she attended Salisbury and Towson State Universities, where she studied English and Women's Studies. The first part of her career was in medical administration, and the second was in the hospitality industry in her beloved home of Ocean City, Maryland.
Courtney loved reading, The Grateful Dead, and being the pool shark no one saw coming. She had an exquisitely fine-tuned sense of right and wrong, and always made space and time for those who were hurting or in need. Those who mourn her will seek comfort in the memories of her laughter, her brilliant mind, and her enormous heart.