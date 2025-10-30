Bruce Culver Bennett, known affectionately as Culver, was born on August 14, 1981, in Salisbury, MD. On October 24, 2025, at the age of 44, Culver's life was tragically cut short due to an accident in Mardela Springs. Culver was a man of many talents. He was a certified welder and heavy equipment operator who approached his work with precision and pride. A passionate enthusiast of online games, Culver enjoyed playing on a team that included his beloved cousin, Jamie Banks. He found joy in perfecting his skills and was a lifelong Commanders (formerly Redskins) fan.
