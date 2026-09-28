Dale Dee Dechert Sr., known to many simply as Pop or Dale, passed away on September 21, 2026, in Salisbury, Maryland. He was born on March 11, 1940, in Riverton, Wyoming, and lived a life marked by devotion to family, service, hard work, and a warm sense of humor that left a lasting impression on all who knew him.
Dale was the son of Charles and Lena (Schwabb) Dechert. He grew up with the values of responsibility, perseverance, and kindness that would guide him throughout his life. He carried those values into every role he held, whether as a son, husband, father, grandfather, friend, shipmate, or coworker. Those who knew Dale will remember him as a funny, generous, and thoughtful man whose presence could brighten a room and whose steady nature brought comfort to those around him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Lena Dechert; his beloved wife, Betty Hoppes Dechert; and his grandson, Todd Barnett. Dale cherished his family deeply, and the bonds he shared with them remained an important part of his life. His love for his wife and family was evident in the way he spoke of them, the way he supported them, and the pride he took in their accomplishments and lives.
Dale is survived by his children, Dale Dechert Jr. and his wife Jo Ann, Lena Dechert, Debra Stone, and Bruce Shores and his wife Terri. He is also survived by his grandchildren, David Dechert, Hannah Dechert, Shelby Dechert, Dana Duchaine, Crystal Weiss, Michelle Morgan, his siblings Donald Dechert his wife Rosie, Lloyd Dechert his wife Annette, Lois Stratton, Tom Dechert, Charles Dechert Jr. his wife Janelle and Susan Dechert, and numerous extended family and cherished friends. His family was a source of great joy to him, and he treasured the time he spent with them. He leaves behind a legacy of love, strength, and devotion that will continue through the generations that follow.
Dale attended the University of Wyoming and LeTourneau Technical Institute in Longview, Texas, where he continued to build the foundation for a life of learning and discipline. He later answered the call to serve his country by joining the United States Navy, where he proudly served for 30 years. His military career was a defining chapter of his life, and he retired in 1989 as a Senior Chief. His years of service reflected his commitment to duty, leadership, and the protection of others, and he earned the respect of those who served alongside him.
After retiring from the Navy, Dale continued to keep himself busy through work and service in his community. He was employed at Cherokee Bowling Lanes, Creative Irrigation, and C&P Hardware. He was also a member of the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary where he taught the Maryland Boater Safety Course for many years. He brought the same dependable work ethic to each position that he had shown throughout his life. Dale was the kind of man who could be counted on to help get a job done, often with practical skilled a determined spirit. He took pride in being useful and in doing things well, and he was known for trying to fix anything that was broken.
Outside of work, Dale enjoyed a life filled with simple pleasures and meaningful routines. He loved gardening, boating, fishing, and exercising at Tidal Health Cardiac Rehab. These interests reflected both his appreciation for the outdoors and his commitment to staying active. Whether tending to plants, spending time on the water, or working to maintain his health, Dale approached life with determination and a quiet enjoyment of the everyday moments that mattered most.
Dale will be remembered for his humor, generosity, and thoughtfulness. He had a way of making people feel at ease, and his kindness was evident in the way he treated others. He was a man of action, a man of service, and a man who valued family above all else. His life was one of purpose and resilience, and his memory will remain a blessing to those who loved him.
Though he will be deeply missed, Dale Dee Dechert Sr. leaves behind a legacy that is rich in love, service, and integrity. His family and friends will carry forward the many memories they shared with him, and they will continue to honor his life by remembering the laughter, wisdom, and steadfast support he gave so freely.
A visitation will be held to honor the memory of Dale on Thursday, October 1, 2026 at 2:00 PM, at Holloway Funeral Home, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Tidal Health Foundation Cardiac Rehabilitation Adult Fitness, 409 Royal St, Salisbury, MD 21801 https://www.tidalhealth.org/about-us/foundation/donate in memory of Dale Dechert Sr.