Dana Gorham, 42, of Pittsville, passed away unexpectedly at her home on May 28, 2026. Born in Salisbury on May 16, 1984, Dana was the daughter of Wayne and Debbie Dize of Salisbury.
Dana will be remembered for her loving and caring heart, her wonderful sense of humor, and the joy she found being near the water. Above all else, Dana loved her son, Will, beyond measure. He was the center of her world, and the love she had for him was evident in everything she did.
In addition to her parents, Dana is survived by her beloved son, Will Gorham; her sister, Jessica Hunt; her significant other, Ralph Lankford; and her nieces, Layla, Leah, Luna, and Lilyana.
Dana's family and friends will forever remember her warmth, laughter, and the love she shared so freely with those around her.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.