Daniel E. Ulm

Daniel Eugene "Danny" Ulm, age 95 of Hebron, passed away on October 8, 2025 at Coastal Hospice At The Lake. Born on April 12, 1930, he was the son of the late Raymond Wendell Ulm and Videtta Dennis Ulm. After serving in the U.S Navy he began a forty-year career as a banker, ultimately retiring from Maryland National Bank. Danny enjoyed his pets, working on old cars and his tree farm and shelling pecans for his friends and family. He particularly enjoyed doing what he could to help others. He was a longtime member of Rockawalkin Ruritan Club and a recipient of the Rotary Club of Salisbury Four-Way Test Award.
To read the full obituary, click here.