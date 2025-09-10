Danny Michael Brooks passed away August 22, 2025, at his home in Berlin, Maryland, surrounded by his family after battling liver cancer. He was 66. Danny was born on Marine Corps Base Quantico in Virginia to GySgt. Roger Collins "Mike" Brooks (d. 2020) and Iris Lee Brooks (nee McKinney) (d. 1977) on April 18, 1959. He grew up in North Carolina and Virginia, including on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, with his older sister, Jacquelyn (d. 1985), and two younger brothers. He attended J.E.B. Stuart High School (now known as Justice High School) in Falls Church, Virginia, where he ran track and played wide receiver for the school's football team.
To read the full obituary, click here.